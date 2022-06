Remember back in 2004 when Britney Spears got married in Vegas to a rando named Jason Alexander? Well he broke into her home, crashed wedding, ranted on video (that he took, dumbass) and was arrested for trespassing, vandalism, battery and slapped with a restraining order for the June 9th incident. He was later arrested and charged with theft of a $2k diamond bracelet he stole in 2016.