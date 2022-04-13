Britney Spears worries about being a good mom: “The media destroyed me when I first became a mother”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Britney Spears is both excited and nervous to welcome her third child, and in a new Instagram post, admitted she’s worried about how the media will critique her parenting.

“With a baby on the way my thought this morning was ‘I’m so scared to make a mistake … will I be thoughtful enough ??? Will I be instinctive enough???'” she wrote Wednesday. “God knows I’m no saint but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother.”

This will be the third child for the singer, who shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The singer was sometimes portrayed as an unfit mother in 2007, headlines that were recently revisited by the New York Times for its Framing Britney Spears documentary on Hulu.

Britney explained of the nasty coverage, “I got pregnant at 24 … I thought about it last night … I was a baby raising 2 babies.”

“I didn’t know how to play the game !!! I was clueless and I wasn’t the brightest bulb on the tree either !!! I know that’s no excuse but it is what it is,” she continued, adding she is well aware of what was being said about her at the time. “The media has always been EXTREMELY rude to me.”

“I don’t want to be an angry pregnant person eating donuts every morning … then I thought about it … It’s going to be ok !!! Just be me and stop trying so hard !!! So I reeled it in [and] came back to reality,” Britney wrote.

The singer also flirted with the idea of doing a podcast about her pregnancy, and shouted out Ariana Grande for sending in some of her “awesome” r.e.m. beauty products. “Thank you Ariana for this amazing gift,” Britney raved, adding, “I needed eyeshadow !!! How did you know ???”

