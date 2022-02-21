Britney Spears will tell all in $15 million book deal

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears has been hinting that she might write a tell-all book, and now it’s really happening: People has confirmed that the pop star has signed a $15 million deal for a memoir.

Britney has complained bitterly about her sister Jamie Lynn‘s memoir, which she claims contains false stories about her. Last month, Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!. My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bull**it !!!”

She added, “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!…You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Simon & Schuster, which will publish Britney’s book, has so far not commented on the deal, nor has Britney herself.

