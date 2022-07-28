Britney Spears will not have to sit for deposition, judge rules

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears scored another victory Wednesday when a judge ruled she will not have to sit for a deposition in her conservatorship case, ABC News has learned.

After a heated argument between the pop star’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and Britney’s father, Jamie Spears‘ lawyer Alex Weingarten, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny stood by her motion that Britney would not have to be deposed.

Earlier this month, Judge Penny ruled that Jamie must sit for a deposition in response to Britney’s accusations he hired a security firm that put his daughter under surveillance throughout her conservatorship, monitored her phone and bugged her bedroom to record her private conversations.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 24.

