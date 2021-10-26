Britney Spears warns her family “I still want justice” in latest Instagram update

Britney Spears left another strongly-worded message to her family, telling them that she has not forgotten how their actions hurt her over the course of her 13-year conservatorship.

On Monday night, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to unload on her relatives and appeared to follow up on the comments she made during her bombshell June 23 testimony about wanting to sue her family.

Spears, 39, spoke about how she used to “jump through hoops” to connect with her loved ones before claiming she finds it “weird” she’s the only one putting in the effort.

“It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them,” she wrote. “Well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”

Spears, while adding she doesn’t “mind being alone,” closed with a stern warning “to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know.”

“I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???,” the Grammy winner remarked.

During Britney’s bombshell testimony in June, she told Judge Brenda Penny, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Britney also previously had expressed, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!”

The next hearing, set for November 12, will focus on terminating the conservatorship itself.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.