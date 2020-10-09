Britney Spears thanks fans for their support and "kind words"

Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic

Britney Spears is feeling the love from her fans — so much so, that she’s throwing a little love right back at them.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old pop star took to Instagram to pen a sincere “thank you” her those who have supported her throughout her career.

“To my fans …. I want to thank you guys so much for your support throughout the years,” she shared alongside a selfie. “Sometimes when I read the comments ….. yup we all do it sometimes ….. it shows me how loved I am and how beautiful people really are !!!!!! I mean seriously though !!!!!”

The “Toxic” singer expressed that she was thankful for everyone’s “KIND words” adding “it means so much to me” before concluding, “GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! So you know I really care ….. I will say it again ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!!”

Spears’ post comes amid a legal battle regarding her 12-year conservatorship, which has been run by her father Jamie Spears.

According to Entertainment Tonight, who obtained the court documents, lawyers state that Spears does not share her father’s “vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past.”

