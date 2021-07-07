Britney Spears’ temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery will not resign

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Music Choice

Britney Spears‘ temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery is staying put in her role in the singer’s on-going conservatorship — and that’s apparently how Britney wants it.

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Lauriann Wright, an attorney for Montgomery, says that the pop star requested that Montgomery “continue to serve” as conservator.

“Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears’ Temporary Conservator of the Person,” the statement began. “She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person.”

The statement continued, “Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so.”

The statement comes the same day that Sam Ingham, who has been Britney’s court-appointed attorney during her conservatorship, filed a resignation request with the court and just one day after her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, announced that he has resigned after 25 years. It also comes less than a week after Bessemer Trust’s request to resign as Britney’s co-conservator of her estate was approved.

All of these developments occurred after Britney’s explosive testimony during her June 23 court hearing.

