Britney Spears teases new music and calls out family, ‘I haven’t forgotten what they did to me’

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears killed two birds with one Instagram post, calling out her family and teasing new music on Wednesday.

Sharing a video of herself singing while wearing black pants and a purple crop top, the 40-year-old pop star, who was recently released from her 13-year-long conservatorship, wrote, “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t,” according to People.

Britney also took a moment to pat herself on the back regarding her accomplishments over the years.

“So I just read up on my self [sic] and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music,” she noted.

The “Toxic” singer continued, “Spears has sold 33.6 million albums in the U.S. and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era. Her songs have drawn 25 billion in cumulative radio airplay audience and 2.6 billion on-demand U.S. audio and video streams combined and she’s sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads).”

Explaining why she’ll be her own cheerleader, Britney added, “I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣,” before teasing she’s got a “new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

Spears has since deleted the caption from her post.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.