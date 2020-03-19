Britney Spears takes a stand against bullies spamming her with hurtful comments

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Music Choice

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Music ChoiceThere's one thing Britney Spears cannot stand, and that's bullies. Recently, she's come under fire for sharing a series of photos from the same shoot over the span of a few days.

The photoshoot, which had her wearing her grandmother's white bathing suit as she poses before a red wall, mostly garnered positive comments. However, several remarks inspired the "Toxic" singer to take a stand against the negative language that's been recently used against her.

Posting a photo that reads "Nobody watches you harder than the people that can't stand you," the 38-year-old reminded fans that she will not tolerate bullying of any sort, even if it's against her.

Britney explained that the reason she posted so many photos from the same shoot was because "I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all," but she has "read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts."

The Crossroads actress revealed, "Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings" and that "you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone."

Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, Britney urges everyone to "be nice to one another," especially during the "hard times like we are currently living through."

She also remarked about how some people were "offended by me posting about horses yesterday," and that the point of the post was to "bring happiness during hard time."

The video in question is about how excited Britney is to be horseback riding after not being able to do so in about a year. She is seen smiling broadly as she happily canters down the trails.

"I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice," the singer concludes.

