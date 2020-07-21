Britney Spears swears off makeup: "I think a natural look is the way to go"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Looks like Britney Spears is changing up her style to pursue a more natural look, which she says is saving her a lot of time in her busy schedule.

The “Toxic” singer uploaded a stunning bare-faced selfie on Monday in order to announce that she is swearing off makeup.

“Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go,” Spears enthusiastically relayed to her 25.6 million followers. She did admit, however, that she’s not completely ready to forsake her entire routine just yet.

“I mean …. a little makeup is fun,” the 38-year-old confessed, as her selfie shows that she did opt for a tiny bit of mascara. “After spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless …. I think a natural look is the way to go.”

Since abandoning her makeup routine, Spears realized that she truly appreciates the way she looks.

“It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better,” The Grammy winner endorsed before playfully owning up to the fact that she put on a trace of mascara for the photo op.

Spears’ decision to embrace her natural beauty drew praise from Demi Lovato, who has also been treating fans to a series of bare face selfies. “Beautiful,” the 27-year-old gushed in the comments section.

Also, talk about a blast from the past — Spears’ old multi-million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills recently returned to the market for a whopping $6.8 million dollars. According to its listing on Zillow, the paparazzi-proof mansion is being represented by Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman and his brother Josh.

Spears lived at the property with ex-husband Kevin Federline until 2012.

By Megan Stone

