Britney Spears suggests that paparazzi photos of her are faked to make her look fat

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAADEver since Britney Spears' recent stay in a mental health facility, fans have accused her team of posting old photos and videos to make her seem as though she's fine, even though she may not be. But now the singer appears to be accusing the paparazzi of altering photos of her to make her appear less attractive.

On her Instagram story on Sunday, Britney appears in a bikini. After asking fans not to "judge" her because she "looks haggard" -- due to recently getting off of a jet ski -- she says, "A lot of fans, in our world today...say that the pictures and videos that [stars are] posting are either not on time or they’re fake. But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’"

She adds, "It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in. Yesterday, I went swimming. [In pictures], I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle. So you tell me, what is real?"

But the photo agency that released the photos that Britney appears to be talking about calls her claims "ludicrous."

Speaking to Page Six, a rep for the photo agency says, "We think Britney looks great and it’s ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way. They were not. We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes. It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well.”

