Britney Spears strips down in latest Instagram post to celebrate “Free woman energy”

Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Britney Spears did it again on Instagram, this time leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Sharing two mirror selfies of her just wearing white thigh-high socks and censoring the rest with a flower and pink heart emoji, Britney captioned the racy snaps, “Free woman energy has never felt better.” She has since disabled comments on her latest update, which amassed over 2.3 million likes since she shared it on Thursday — making it one of her most-liked posts.

This isn’t the first time Britney has shared some NSFW photos to Instagram. In September, she posted a collection of snaps taken while she was on vacation and again used strategically-placed emojis to abide by Instagram’s policy on sharing adult content. That upload has since amassed nearly four million likes.

Britney has been embracing her freedom since been released from her 13-year conservatorship in November.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.