Britney Spears speaks out: “You guys saved my life, 100%”

A newly empowered Britney Spears spoke out on Facebook Watch Tuesday night, sharing with fans her thoughts about the end of her conservatorship, and her hopes for the future.

She started off by describing how her life has changed now that she’s free, noting that 13 years — the length of her conservatorship — is “a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in.”

“I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman,” she added. “And owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.”

She went on to say that she’s “not here to be a victim,” adding, “I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years…I’m here to be advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses.”

“Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system,” she noted.

Britney concluded by thanking her fans for starting the #FreeBritney movement. “You guys rock. Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long. I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything, and…you gave it awareness,” she said. “And because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way. One hundred percent.”

Britney signed off by telling fans, “God bless you all. We’re gonna have a good year, a good Christmas — and rock on!”

She captioned the video, “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on Oprah Winfrey.”

Is that a promise? Stay tuned.

