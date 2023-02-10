Britney Spears speaks out on intervention rumors: “It makes me sick to my stomach”

Britney Spears‘ husband, Sam Asghari, has already condemned the recent reports that his wife’s inner circle was planning an intervention because, as one source told TMZ, “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.” But now, let’s hear from the woman herself.

Taking to Instagram, Britney wrote, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!”

“I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!” she continued. “I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year.”

And while sources told People that her life is “chaotic,” Britney wrote, “No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!!”

“As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!” she concluded.

As previously reported, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies last month performed a welfare check on Spears in response to calls after she deactivated her Instagram, which she’s done several times. Authorities reportedly made contact with Britney and determined she was not in any danger. Britney later called it the result of “some prank phone calls.”

Last November marked a year since Britney’s conservatorship was terminated. She had been placed under the care of her father, Jamie Spears, following her 2008 mental health crisis.

