Britney Spears speaks out against TMZ documentary about her

Britney Spears is speaking out against the latest documentary to be released about her life.

On Monday, Fox aired TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, an unauthorized doc about Britney’s life post-conservatorship. Britney took to Instagram to express her displeasure with it, beginning her post by saying how hard she’s been working every day to “be a better person” since the conservatorship ended.

“The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!!” she writes. “Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!!”

She continues, “The media has always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care !!!”

Britney goes on to reference writing a book to tell her side of the story, but says she’s had to “stop a couple of times.” “It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!!” she writes.

She ends her post with some advice she got from her grandmother, writing, “She said ‘Dear sweetheart the real key to happiness is to forget every f****** thing that ever happened’ !!! It’s a new day y’all !!!”

