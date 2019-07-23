Britney Spears sparks engagement rumors during red carpet debut with Sam Asghari

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageIs Britney Spears getting married, baby...one more time?

The singer sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Monday with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and a new diamond on her left ring finger.

The two have yet to comment on the engagement speculation, but they did enjoy their official red carpet debut. Britney posted photos of the two on Instagram, writing, “Our first premiere.”

The event also marked Britney’s first red carpet appearance since the GLAAD Awards in April 2018.

Britney and Sam began dating in 2016.

In 2011, Britney and her then-boyfriend, Jason Trawick, were engaged, but called it off in 2013.

Britney was briefly married to a school friend, Jason Alexander, in 2004; the marriage was annulled. She and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007; they have two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

