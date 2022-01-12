Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn speaks out on ‘GMA’: “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter”

ABC News

In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Britney Spears‘ sister Jamie Lynn Spears insists that contrary to what Britney has implied, she did, in fact, support the superstar singer during her conservatorship, which Britney called “abusive.”

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn told ABC News’ Juju Chang in an interview to promote her memoir Things I Should Have Said. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

“Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard,” she continued, adding that she even spoke to her sister’s previous legal team and it “did not end well” for her. Jamie Lynn said she took the steps to help, but it was up to Britney to “walk through the door.”

In her book, out January 18, Jamie Lynn describes Britney’s behavior before the conservatorship as “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiraling.” And now? Jamie Lynn says “can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind.”

Britney’s conservatorship was put in place in 2008 and ended this past November, which Jamie Lynn says she was “happy” about. However, she told Chang, “When it was put into place, I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

And while Britney currently seems to have issues with Jamie Lynn and the rest of her family, Jamie Lynn told Chang, “That love is still there. 100%. I love my sister.”

She added, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Meanwhile, Britney is hinting she may write a memoir of her own. On Instagram, she posted a photo of an old-fashioned typewriter and captioned it, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.