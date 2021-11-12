Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn claims family told her to hide pregnancy from Britney

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, recently announced that she’s written a memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which recounts the struggles she faced after becoming pregnant with her daughter Maddie in 2007 when she was just 16 years old. She claims those struggles included hiding the pregnancy from Britney.

At the time, Britney’s “condition” was “spiraling into something more concerning,” Jamie writes in an excerpt from the book, according to People. “They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy.”

“I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn’t want to create any more issues,” Jamie continues. “Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was released. To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers.”

The Zoey 101 star, now 30, announced the book in an Instagram post in October and explained that the idea for the memoir came to her in 2017 when her daughter Maddie was involved in a near-fatal ATV incident.

“I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else,” Jamie Lynn explained in the post.

