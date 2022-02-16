Britney Spears shows off adorable new puppy she found in Maui: “He makes my heart melt”

Ethan Miller/Getty Image

Britney Spears added a new, four-legged member to her family — a puppy named Sawyer.

“Geez …. can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!,” Britney wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her new addition. “His name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!! I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately.”

The Grammy winner noted how smart her puppy was, telling fans, “It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!! I think he understands me especially with those eyes.”

“He makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that,” Britney continued, before revealing that she also added another member to her family: “I also have a new cat and will introduce her later.” Britney also mentioned how her new kitten is trying to outsmart her already. “She’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah. Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again,” Britney wrote.

Britney said that her house is “FULL of small animals” but admitted she is not a fan of “potty training.” Her video ended with an impromptu dance session, which briefly showed a curious Sawyer sniffing her feet.

Aside from Sawyer and the new kitten, Britney owns a Doberman named Porsha, whom fiancé Sam Asghari purchased for her in October, as well as a Maltese named Lacey and a Yorkshire Terrier named Hannah.

