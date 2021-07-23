Britney Spears shouts out Cher and Jennifer Lopez while talking about her future dreams

Britney Spears shouted out Cher and Jennifer Lopez while discussing her dreams for the future in an Instagram post.
Without directly mentioning her ongoing conservatorship drama, the 39-year-old pop star shared a video on Thursday of herself smiling and dancing to Foster The People‘s “Pumped Up Kicks.”
However, Britney’s caption was much more serious: It began with the question, “So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I’m not sure it’s a good idea to listen to advice from some people.”
The “Toxic” singer continued, “Yesterday I realized all my tennis shoes were gone … I like them because I dance three hours most days.” She then explained that she went on a shopping spree to replace them.
Comparing herself to Carrie Bradshaw, the character Sarah Jessica Parker played on Sex and the City, Britney added, “My assistant’s HUMBLING APPROACH — why don’t you just see what you can find in your closet — DID NOT WORK ANYMORE.”
The singer then told her 32 million followers, “I’m not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I’m just getting here…THAT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT !!!!”
“It’s been a while since I drove alone and well let’s just say it’s a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I’m not sure this stadium is gonna be anywhere near America,” she cryptically continued.
She then answered her own question about how she keeps her dream alive: “Thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream…She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her. ” Britney also dreams of “having a six pack like @jlo,” adding of Jennifer, “Lord she’s so inspiring in her new video !!!!”
