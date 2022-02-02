Britney Spears shouts out attorney Mathew Rosengart: “This man has turned my life around”

LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is looking forward to living her life post-conservatorship, and she has one person to thank for making it happen — her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Toxic” singer shared a couple of sweet photos of the two smiling and wearing the color pink while standing arm in arm. Britney explained in the caption that the photo was taken at a recent lunch meeting and, based on her tone, they had a very productive time.

“This man has turned my life around…So many exciting projects ahead !!!! We accidentally matched for lunch !!!!,” she wrote. “Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always.”

The Grammy winner included six red rose emojis in the caption and added, “Pssss Mathew Rosengart…I simply adore you !!!!”

While Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, her legal woes against her former conservators continue. Among them is fighting against father Jamie Spears‘ and mother Lynne Spears‘ separate requests to pay their attorney fees. A hearing is set for March 16 concerning the latter request.

The next major hearing is set for July 27.

In addition, Rosengart is working on summoning Jamie Spears for a deposition following a recent New York Times report that he bugged Britney’s room and conducted other illegal surveillance. The attorney also made it clear that he wants to question Mr. Spears about potential mismanagement of the conservatorship, especially on its finances following allegations that the patriarch abused it for personal gain.

In January, Rosengart alleged via court documents that Mr. Spears took $36 million out of his daughter’s estate during the course of the conservatorship — paying himself “at least $6 million,” while the remaining $30 million was “petitioned for fees to be paid to dozens of different law firms.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.