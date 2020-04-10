Britney Spears shares the routine she does every day that helps her "stay sane" during COVID-19

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageAs the nation enters a fourth week of sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Britney Spears surprised fans on Thursday with an instructional video of how to exercise and de-stress while cooped up indoors.

The "Toxic" singer acknowledged the distressing time and shared some of the yoga moves she practices each day to help boost her mental health.

"On days like today where the sun's really not out and we're all staying in, these are a couple of things that I do just to stay sane and to balance myself out," Britney helpfully introduces in the video she shot in her bedroom. "I do a little bit of prayer in the morning and I also do a lot of stretching and a little bit of yoga!"

The 38-year-old then films herself performing a series of exercises and yoga moves, ranging from beginner to expert, as Martin Garrix's "Animals" plays in the background.

Britney starts off with some back stretches before moving onto leg exercises and working on her core muscles. She is mindful at all times of the camera's positioning so she shoots herself at the best angle so fans can follow along and learn how to do the moves themselves.

"Take it with a grain of salt," captioned Spears, who encouraged commentators to keep their negativity to themselves. "The way to inspire oneself is to go beyond yourself and to take action ….. which is very hard in these self-isolating times !!!!!"

She continues, "It’s easier to just chat on the phone and gossip ….. or to play that game where you look at what everyone else is doing and say damn I feel left out" before encouraging fans that even "the simplest of teachings are the best."

