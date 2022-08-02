Britney Spears shares never-before-seen photos from her wedding

It’s been two months since Britney Spears wed Sam Asghari and the singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding, which was fit for a fairytale.

“Guys just two months ago I got married !!! Can you believe it ???” the Grammy winner gushed in the Instagram caption for two photos from the ceremony. The first one is of the blush pink reception area, which is richly decorated with roses, crystal chandeliers, billowing curtains, and a clear dance floor that is splashed in romantic hot pink and purple lights.

“This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced,” Britney continued in the caption. The second slide shows the “special” Rolls-Royce she and Asghari drove away in, with the focus on the large bouquet of pink roses and the “Just Married” sign decorating the back.

Shouting out the four famous women who were on the guest list by name, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton, Britney wrote “Thank you… for surprising me !!!”

The final slide is a photo of Selena. Britney raved in the caption, “Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!! It was a very, very, very special wedding !!!”

Fans are wondering if Britney’s continual messages to Selena are hints that the two may be collaborating on something.

Britney tied the knot with Asghari at her Thousand Oaks, California, home in June.

