Britney Spears shares cryptic video of her dancing: “This is a tease of what’s to come”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears appears poised to restart her music career now that her conservatorship is a thing of the past.

The singer shared a new Instagram video of her dancing in a tight, red bathing suit and black strappy heels to one of her favorite songs she’s recorded.

“This is a tease [devil smile emoji] of what’s to come !!!! My song ‘Get Naked’ [headphone emoji] !!!” Britney cryptically captioned. “Just PLAYING around folks !!!!” The video depicts the Grammy winner using ballet barres to spin her head and gyrate her hips before she seductively struts toward the camera and busts out her signature full body twirl.

“Get Naked” was a single Britney recorded for her 2007 album, Blackout, which was released a few months before she was placed in her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Among those praising the singer’s new post was pal Paris Hilton, actress Lily James, Queer Eye star Bobby Berk and many others.

It is unknown what exactly Britney is teasing here, but some fans are hoping we’re about to get Blackout 2.0.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.