Britney Spears shakes off haters while showing her Christmas spirit

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty ImagesAs we creep closer to the holidays, Britney Spears is telling creeps not to ruin her fun.

The "Toxic" singer began her Instagram announcement by showing off her massive and elaborate Christmas tree, which is flanked by two twinkling light-up reindeer.

Spears is next seen showing off one of her outfits, a festive white-lace crop top with embellished sleeves. She is all smiles as she spins happily and shakes out her hair while Michael Bublé's "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" plays in the background.

"Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all," the 38-year-old cheerfully begins in the caption before adopting a more serious tone. "But it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!!"

She directly confronts her haters by doling out sage advice, "If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people."

The Grammy winner closes by urging fans to "stay happy and nice this holiday season."

While fans flooded the comments' section with words of support, it was Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari who offered an extremely insightful take on those who choose to troll celebrities online.

"It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture," he cheekily comments along with a pondering emoji and the hashtag "haters please."

