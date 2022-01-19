Britney Spears sends Jamie Lynn cease and desist letter, will “no longer be bullied”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is threatening legal action against her sister Jamie Lynn, if she doesn’t stop talking about her while promoting her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Through her attorney Matthew S. Rosengart, the “Toxic” singer, 40, sent a cease and desist letter, which was obtained by ABC News, to Jamie Lynn, 30, stating that she will not be “exploited” for her sister’s “monetary gain.”

“As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter. We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter begins. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Rosengart goes on point out how the pop star was the “breadwinner” of the family and “also otherwise supported” Jamie before reminding her of the “abuse and wrongdoing” Britney has already been through.

“…Having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” reads the letter.

Rosengart also attempted to use the Zoey 101 alum’s own words against her, adding that she “recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about [Britney].'”

“We, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” the letter reads. “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

