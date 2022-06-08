Britney Spears sends her love to Justin Bieber: “You’re a timeless genius”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears is a Justin Bieber fan and proved it in a new Instagram video of her dancing to his collab with Ed Sheeran, “I Don’t Care.”

She also penned a sweet shout-out to the Canadian pop star, writing about the first time they met and how she’s watched him grow into a global phenomenon.

“@justinbieber I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said ‘do you know where a tanning bed is,'” she recalled. “You were 15 and you were adorable!”

Britney continued, “Thank you for your music … you’re a little devil now. I know because I have boys.” The Grammy winner shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney signed off by telling Justin, “You’re a timeless genius and I will always dance to your music.”

The “Toxic” singer’s post comes shortly after Justin spoke openly about being too ill to continue his tour. He had to postpone two shows in Toronto to heal, under doctor’s orders.

Justin did not reveal what is causing his illness, but told fans via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, “I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.” He’s currently resting up, so chances are he appreciates those positive vibes Britney sent his way.

He has yet to respond to Britney’s post, but that’s not stopping fans from begging the two to make a collaboration of their own in the future.

