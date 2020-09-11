Britney Spears sees a light at the end of her conservatorship battle

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case may be ongoing but her former makeup artist Billy B. Brasfield shared that the pop star is optimistic that things will work out in the end.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Brasfield revealed that he’s been in direct contact with Spears and said, “It’s inspiring to see how well she is managing the conservatorship case and she absolutely sees a light at the end of this very dark tunnel that she’s been in.”

“She said that she wants people to know that she sees what’s going on,” he added.

Brasfield also admitted that the “Piece of Me” singer’s fight to keep the case public — she objected her father’s motion to seal the records — is like “a thank you note to her fans.”

“That’s essentially what that was,” he says. “She is smarter than most people I know.”

Brasfield isn’t the only one who’s been in contact with Spears. Paris Hilton openly discussed her interactions with the 38-year-old icon while chatting with Andy Cohen on his radio show.

“I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu,” Hilton dished.

The hotel heiress also expressed empathy for the position that her fellow celebrity is in.

“I just love her so much,” she said. “I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled.”

“I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me,” she continued. “After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.