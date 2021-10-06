Britney Spears seems to level more allegations against her family and conservatorship in new post

Britney Spears is letting fans know exactly how she feels about her family amid her contentious battle to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer seems to level even more accusations against her family, citing the conditions under which she was allegedly forced to live.

Britney wrote, “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”

Spears hinted that she may have asked her family members to help her escape those conditions, but they allegedly told her, “Sorry, you’re in a conservatorship.”

In a June court hearing, Britney made several damning claims about the conservatorship and her father, Jamie Spears. Last week, Judge Brenda Penny﻿ suspended Britney’s father from her conservatorship, citing a “toxic environment.”

The singer closed out her eye-opening Instagram post by declaring, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!”

As previously reported, Rosengart said the ruling to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship was “a great day for justice.” The next hearing, set for November 12, will focus on terminating the conservatorship itself.

