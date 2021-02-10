Britney Spears seemingly responds to 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It seems the pop star herself, Britney Spears, is addressing the documentary about her conservatorship.

On Friday, FX released a new episode of The New York Times Presents titled “Framing Britney Spears,” which documents the singer’s battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over his control of her career, finances and medical care over the last 13 years.

While Britney hasn’t directly commented on the documentary, she seemingly alluded to it in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Alongside a video of her performing her hit “Toxic” during her Las Vegas residency, she wrote, “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!”

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives,” she continued. “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!”

One person who would know a bit more about Britney’s life than the average person would be her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Kevin Federline. However, his family law attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, revealed that when it comes to the conservatorship, “Kevin has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator.

Kaplan, in a statement to E! News, furthered, “He has stayed out of the conservatorship issues.”