Britney Spears scores minor victory in conservatorship battle

On Wednesday, Britney Spears scored a victory in her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears.

The 38-year-old singer, who is fighting to have her father removed from her 12-year conservatorship, will now be allowed to expand her legal team after her petition request was granted, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Jamie filed paperwork arguing against the petition, saying that it would cost too much money.

Britney was not present for the latest hearing, but her mother, Lynne Spears, and her attorney Samuel Ingham, were, as well as her father.

Britney is petitioning that her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, take on the role permanently, according to the document, which states that Britney opposes her father’s continued control over her estate and would like to regain oversight of her finances.

Jamie Spears had been Britney’s co-conservator since 2008 following her public mental breakdowns. He became sole conservator in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.