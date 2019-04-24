Britney Spears says she's fine, needs "time to deal" with family "stress and anxiety"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Tuesday, a source has confirmed to ABC Radio that Britney Spears began her current, 30-day stay at a mental health facility of her own free will -- the result of both the emotional strain of her father Jamie's illness, and a necessary adjustment of her psychiatric medication. Now, Britney herself has confirmed it to her fans.

"Hi guys. Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me," Britney begins a brief video she posted to her Instagram Tuesday night. "All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry -- I'll be back very soon."

In a lengthier, written message accompanying the video, Britney provides additional details.

"Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said," Britney writes, in part. "I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear."

She goes on to say her former manager, Sam Lutfi, had crafted "these fake emails everywhere" -- apparently referring to reports circulating that she'd been involuntarily committed to the mental health facility, prompting the #FreeBritney hashtag. Britney and her father obtained a restraining order against Lutfi ten years ago, claiming he and others were attempting to gain control of her affairs.

"I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment," Britney writes, closing with, "Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."

Britney, 37, checked herself into the facility earlier this month. Her father suffered a ruptured colon last November, and Britney canceled her planned Las Vegas residency Domination and all other work commitments as a result.

