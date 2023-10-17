Britney Spears says she ended pregnancy because Justin Timberlake “didn’t want to be a father”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There have been rumors that Justin Timberlake has been worried about what Britney Spears may reveal about their relationship in her new memoir, The Woman In Me. Well, he may have been correct to be concerned.

In an excerpt from Britney’s book shared with People, Britney reveals that when the two were dating, she became pregnant with his baby but ended the pregnancy because he felt they weren’t ready.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Britney writes of the news that they were expecting. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Britney goes on to write, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Of the actual procedure, Britney writes, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Britney and Justin started dating in 1999 when she was 17 and he was 18. They broke up in 2002. Britney went on to welcome two sons — Sean Preston and Jayden James — with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Justin, who will celebrates his wedding anniversary with Jessica Biel on October 19, has two sons with her: Silas and Phineas.

Britney’s memoir, The Woman In Me, comes out October 24.

