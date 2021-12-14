Britney Spears says she doesn’t want to “ever” tour on a grand scale again: “I hated it”

Gareth Cattermole/BCU18/Getty Images for BCU

Fans who’d hoped that Britney Spears would mount a major tour, now that her father Jamie Spears is allegedly no longer being enriched by her work, seem to be out of luck.

In a now-deleted Instagram post captured by People magazine, Britney writes, “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard!! My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think I ever want to do it again. I hated it.”

Of course, Britney may choose to tour on a smaller scale in the future.

In the same lengthy post, Britney continued to criticize her family for allegedly keeping her from accessing her money, and revealed that she was “so proud” that she was able to take out $300 from an ATM, despite being “a little embarrassed.”

“I’m more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that i wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a** off for them,” she wrote. “I’m embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime.”

Britney shared that she bought chocolate, wine and socks with the money, which made her feel “so independent.”

She also revealed some of the 40th birthday gifts she received from some celebrity pals, including “the sexiest heels” from Jennifer Lopez, “bright dresses and the most amazing robe” from Donatella Versace, and additional clothing from Betsey Johnson.

