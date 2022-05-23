Britney Spears, Sam Asghari live it up in Las Vegas

Britney and Sam in 2018; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

During her conservatorship, Britney Spears complained that she wasn’t allowed to enjoy all that Las Vegas had to offer, despite the fact that she was headlining a super successful residency there. Well, she spent this past weekend making up for lost time.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Britney, fiancé Sam Asghari and Britney’s agent Cade Hudson spent the weekend staying at Resorts World Las Vegas, which projected her image Saturday night on the side of the resort facing the strip, along with the message, “Resorts World Loves Britney.”

“She loves the property and we love having her,” Resorts World President Scott Sibella said Sunday.

During their weekend, Britney, Sam and Cade had dinner with Vegas star Jeff Beacher at the Aria resort and also visited XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where Marshmello was headlining.

Britney documented her weekend on Instagram, writing, “Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me !!!! Or wait … did I invite myself ??? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time!”

A source tells Page Six, “There’s a world of difference between Vegas under her conservatorship and Vegas as a free woman, and she gets to experience it with a new set of eyes now.”

Resorts World has managed to entice Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood to its properties for big-bucks residencies in the past year. Could Britney be next? She’s said that she’s not interested in performing, but you never know.

