Britney Spears rolls up her sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine: “It was nothing!”

Britney Spears is the latest pop star to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the “Toxic” singer shared that she and boyfriend Sam Asghari went through their vaccination appointment without a hitch and celebrated the success with a high five.

Spears, 39, also had a special message to fans who might still be on the fence about getting the COVID-19 shot.

When Asghari, 27, asked the Grammy winner what she thought about getting the jab, she took a moment to relay to her followers that it was painless.

“The people on the internet said it was really, really bad like it was a bullet through your arm,” said Spears, who then shrugged off the rumor.

“It was nothing. I felt nothing,” she refuted through a wide smile. “I’m fine and I hope I continue to stay fine.”

The two closed out the video by giving each other a triumphant high five, quoting the popular catchphrase made popular by Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat.

Spears followed up in the caption by continuing with the Borat references by calling her vaccination appointment a “Great success…. High-five!!!!!!”

