Britney Spears reveals which movie scene is the “hottest I’ve ever seen in my life!”

Gareth Cattermole/BCU18/Getty Images for BCU

Britney Spears often uses her social media to pay tribute to famous women who’ve inspired her in some way. The most recent target of her affection is … Michelle Pfeiffer.

Britney posted a clip of Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle in the 1992 movie Batman Returns, opposite Michael Keaton as Batman. In the scene, she transforms into Catwoman by sewing a skintight black vinyl outfit for herself, donning it and then purring to the cats outside her window, “I don’t know about you, Miss Kitty, but I feel soooo much yummier!”

“I feel like she’s the most charming … sexy … and alluring woman … this scene is probably the hottest scene I’ve ever seen in my life !!!” Britney writes of Catwoman, adding, “Of course, @michellepfeifferofficial whom I’ve never met is the character. she is sick in this movie in the most conventional way possible !!!…she gives hell a whole new meaning … I respect that.”

After declaring that, despite numerous remakes, she doesn’t think “anyone can come even close” to Pfeiffer’s performance, Britney writes, “I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it’s kind of insane !!!”

Britney concludes, “Thank you for doing your craft in such a beautiful way…one and only Pfeiffer!!!”

Fans flooded the comments section, telling Britney that of course everyone on the planet knows who she is; one even tagged Pfeiffer and asked, “Do you know who Britney Spears is?” Pfeiffer has yet to respond.

