Britney Spears reveals weight-loss secret which also helps "weak eyes, stress & asthma"

Getty Images via ABCBritney Spears is in great shape, and now she's revealing what she claims to be her weight-loss secret in a new Instagram post.

In the video, Britney, showing off her toned tummy, says, “Okay, so I just lost the four pounds that I’ve been wanting to lose, but now these are the fruits and vegetables that I eat to keep it all off.”

In the next slide, she shows a chart indicating which fruits and vegetables you should eat to help a variety of issues, from high blood pressure and headaches, to fatigue, stress and nervousness.

In the caption, she writes, "I have weak eyes and stress and asthma and headaches. So this chart has helped me so much with those problems .... and my weight !!! Whoop whoop...it works well for children too."

People magazine notes that the origin of the chart is unclear, but some of the fruits and vegetables suggested have been shown to help certain conditions. For example, Psychology Today suggests people eat bananas, strawberries and pears to combat stress.

