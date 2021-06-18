Britney Spears reveals if she’ll return to performing

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Britney Spears is taking a moment to answer fans questions, including the one most are dying to know — Will she ever return to the stage?

The highly anticipated answer came on Thursday when the 39-year-old pop star shared a short Instagram video of herself answering fan questions.

“OK, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I’m here to answer all of your questions,” Britney said. “The question is, Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?”

“I have no idea,” she said candidly. “I’m having fun right now, I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself so, that’s it.”

Although the answer isn’t a yes, it’s certainly not a no either.

Britney also fielded two other fan questions asking her about her shoe size — a size 7 — and her favorite business trip, which was a trip to Donatella Versace’s Italian villa where she was wined and dined.

“It was really, really fun,” she shared.

