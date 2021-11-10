Britney Spears reveals Donatella Versace is making her wedding dress “as we speak”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney Spears is wasting no time planning her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star, 39, revealed that her wedding dress is in the process of being made by none other than luxury fashion house Versace.

“No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah,” Britney teased alongside an array of photos and videos of herself wearing a light-pink gown.

She then revealed, “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak” before wishing her 35 million followers “good night.”

The wedding update comes just two months after Britney shared that Asghari, 27, popped the question.

“I can’t f****** believe it,” she gushed at the time, while sharing a video of the sparkler on her left ring finger.

Britney and Sam first met while filming Britney’s 2016 music video, “Slumber Party.” As for the couple’s wedding date, that is still under wraps.

