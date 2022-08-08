Britney Spears responds to Kevin Federline’s claims about their kids: “Only one word: Hurtful”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears has responded to Kevin Federline’s claims about their kids.

In an upcoming interview with ITV News, the pop star’s ex-husband said that their sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. It’s reportedly due to their mother’s social media posts, which sometimes includes censored nudity.

Britney fired back on Instagram, writing in her Stories, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.”

“Raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone…It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram…it was LONG before Instagram,” she continued.

“I gave them everything,” the pop star went on. “Only one word: HURTFUL…I’ll say it…My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’…I’m sharing this because I can…Have a good day folks !!!”

In another Instagram post, Britney added, “The conservatorship has only been over for 8 months…I’m only human and I’ve done my best…I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!!…Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young.”

“During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years…I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby,” she continued, adding that she’s not surprised by Kevin’s actions.

“I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too,” Britney wrote. “I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”

