Britney Spears reportedly "terrified" her father could cause her to lose custody of her kids

iStock/Oruj HummatovBritney Spears' ex, Kevin Federline, is one step closer to total custody of their children after her father, Jamie Spears, allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean.

Sean claims his grandfather "put hands" on him after flying into a rage and breaking down the door to his room.

Britney allegedly grabbed the kids and left her father's home after the incident.

People reports that Federline filed a criminal complaint against the elder Spears on Tuesday and was granted a restraining order.

Britney, on the other hand, is said to be furious over her father's actions. An insider tells People that Britney "can't believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys. Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody."

Up until August of last year, she shared 50-50 custody of her children with Federline. Now, with the restraining order, Britney's custody reportedly has been reduced to 10 percent. Her visitations now will also be supervised.

In 2008, a judge ruled Jaime Spears the permanent conservator of his daughter and co-conservator of her estate, which further complicates the custody battle.

People's source added, "Both of Britney’s boys are very well-behaved and well-mannered. What happened with Jamie and Sean was very unfortunate and definitely not right."

