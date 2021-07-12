Britney Spears reportedly asks celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart to represent her ahead of July 14 hearing

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears may soon have new legal representation ahead of her July 14 conservatorship hearing. Her former lawyer, Sam Ingham III — a court-appointed attorney — resigned after Spears expressed during last month’s explosive testimony that she wants to obtain her own legal counsel.

According to a report from TMZ, the Grammy winner is in discussions to retain attorney Mathew Rosengart, who previously represented A-listers such as Sean Penn, Casey and Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and rocker Eddie Vedder.

According to legal documents, Spears signed a request that reads, “Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above.”

It is unknown if Rosengart has joined the pop star’s legal team. If he accepts, he will most likely work to remove Jamie Spears as conservator and end the 13-year conservatorship, two requests Britney made to the judge during her June 23 hearing.

This development comes as co-conservator of Britney’s conservatorship, Jodi Montgomery, filed documents on Friday that appear to convey she will work with Britney to dissolve the conservatorship.

In legal papers filed Friday and obtained by TMZ, Montgomery said she is arranging a “comprehensive care plan” to ensure the “Toxic” singer’s needs are met.

Saying it is “a goal that may not necessarily be shared by Mr. Spears,” Montgomery continued, “It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to ‘reflect [Britney’s] wishes’ since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years.”

It’s possible Britney will file a request to terminate her conservatorship during the July 14 hearing.

