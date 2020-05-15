Britney Spears releasing commemorative merch for 20th anniversary of 'Oops!…I Did It Again'

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Dave Hogan/Getty ImagesOops!...she did it again -- 20 years later.

Britney Spears is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album Oops!...I Did It Again with commemorative vinyl reissues and throwback merch.

A picture disc vinyl edition of the album is available for pre-order today on Britney’s official merch site. It goes for $25 and features all 12 songs, including the hit title track, “Stronger,” and “Lucky.”

You can order the picture disc as part of an anniversary merch bundle that includes new apparel and accessories that pay tribute to the nostalgia of the original album and tour.

Two special limited editions of the album -- a clear vinyl with purple and gold swirl and a purple and gold cassette -- will be also available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. You can pre-order those now as well.

All the reissues and new anniversary merch will be available August 14.

Oops!...I Did It Again officially turns 20 tomorrow, May 16.

