Britney Spears releases song fans outside of Japan might have never heard before

Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty ImagesBritney Spears just made new music Fridays a little more poppin' with the worldwide release her song "Mood Ring."

The song, which, up until now, was only available in Japan as part of her 2016 album Glory, has been made available on streaming platforms for all fans to enjoy.

The 38-year-old pop singer first announced her plans to release the sultry track, which was produced by DJ Mustard, in an Instagram Story on Thursday night.

"You’ve been asking for it," she revealed. "Mood ring. Tonight."

The new-ish song comes weeks after fans drove Spears' Glory album to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes charts with the #JusticeForGlory campaign and, to celebrate, she revealed a brand new cover for the album.

Alongside the new album artwork, which features the pop icon in a tiny gold bikini as she arches her back on the ground in a desert, she wrote, "You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all."