Britney Spears reflects on 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white a**”

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for dcp

Britney Spears is letting the world know how she really feels about that 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 40-year-old pop star shared some harsh words for the journalist.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze…and making me cry???” she said, according to screenshots obtained by People.

“Seriously though…I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone,” Britney continued. “My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”

The “Toxic” singer also referenced her split from Justin Timberlake, noting that the interview came just two days after their breakup.

“Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward,” she said. “I was in shock…pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak…two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room…they forced me to talk!”

Britney added that unlike before when she was “a baby,” she now knows how to speak up for herself.

Referring to one of the questions Sawyer asked during the early aughts interview, Britney wrote, “She said ‘a woman or a girl’ …I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!! She can kiss my white a**.”

Reps for Sawyer did not immediately answer People‘s request for comment.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.