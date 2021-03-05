Britney Spears recreates "Toxic" parody to celebrate boyfriend's birthday

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Thursday for Britney Spears was all about her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who celebrated turning 27. The Grammy Award-winner celebrated the occasion by putting her own spin on the now-viral “Toxic” challenge taking over TikTok.

The challenge tasks TikTok users to press their faces against a glass surface and make shrill wiping noises in place of the strings after Spears sings in the pre-chorus “Do you feel me now?” Backstreet Boy AJ McLean even jumped in on the fun.

Well, it was only a matter of time before the pop princess herself joined the challenge and roped Asghari along for the ride.

“Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh,” wrote Spears, who shared side-by-side videos of the two wiping their faces across the glass shower door. “Who did it better????”

For Britney, she poses seductively in her massive shower while wearing nothing but a robe and, when the time comes, playfully swipes her face across the glass door.

Asghari’s attempt at the challenge is a bit more dramatic, as he rises from the shower’s bench and twirls to the door before he, too, rubs his face all over the glass.

It is obvious the two enjoyed the silly challenge as they both broke out into wide smiles and started laughing right after.

The couple first met in 2016 when filming Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video and have been dating for about three years.

Britney released “Toxic” in 2003, of which won her the 2004 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.