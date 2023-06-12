Britney Spears reacts to her ex and her family’s UK tabloid interview: “So sad”

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram on Friday, but reactivated it over the weekend to comment on an interview that her ex-husband Kevin Federline, her sons and her dad allegedly gave to a British journalist while making a documentary — an interview that has now been excerpted in a UK tabloid.

On Instagram, Britney writes, “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that.”

In the interview, Federline allegedly claims that Britney is on drugs, and he’s afraid that she’ll O.D. Her sons Preston and Jayden share “traumatic” experiences they allegedly experienced, and the article quotes Preston as saying, “All we want is for her to listen to us…before it’s too late.”

Britney responds, “With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late” … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys.”

She adds, “But the day I told [Jayden] I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me.”

Meanwhile, Britney’s dad Jamie Spears is quoted as saying he’s afraid she’ll “die like [Amy Winehouse].”

Britney writes, “Everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.