Britney Spears praises “icon” Pamela Anderson: “She went through a very dark period in her life”

Britney Spears defended Pamela Anderson ﻿shortly after the ﻿Baywatch﻿ star reclaimed her narrative in the Netflix documentary ﻿Pamela, A Love Story﻿.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney praised Pamela and empathized with how the media has exploited her darkest moments. The singer also applauded how Pamela’s sons — Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25 — continue to defend her.

“I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past,” Britney wrote, referencing the controversial dark comedy series Pam & Tommy.

The Hulu series explored Pamela’s three-year marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and their leaked sex tape.

Said Britney, “[Her sons] said ‘why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom ???'” She took issue with the series seemingly making light of the embarrassment Anderson felt during that “very dark period in her life.”

Britney seemingly drew parallels between Pamela’s experiences and her own, describing how her darkest moments were turned into several documentaries that used “people I adore speaking about my past.” The documentaries largely explored her controversial 13-year conservatorship and the events leading up to it.

“THAT alone was almost as hard as what I went through in my past,” she wrote.

She described the embarrassment she feels when her family members speak about her to the media, noting the contrast to how Pamela’s family stood up for her.

“Pamela game me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life,” she wrote. She added, “Unfortunately, the way my past was portrayed in those documentaries was extremely embarrassing !!! It felt semi-illegal !!!”

Britney deleted the post a short time later.

