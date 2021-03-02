Britney Spears praises her tall, "gentlemen" sons: "I must have done something right"

Britney Spears has largely kept her two sons out of the spotlight, but on Monday, she revealed just how much Sean and Jayden have grown. The two boys, now 15 and 14, respectively, are taller than their mom.

The “Toxic” singer shared an adorable family photo of herself sandwiched between her two sons, who nearly tower over her.

“It’s so crazy how time flies…My boys are so big now,” Britney marveled. “It’s very hard for any mama, especially a mama with boys, seeing them grow up so fast.”

“Talk about enough to make you go to your knees… GEEZ,” the singer added, before revealing how proud she is of her two teens.

“I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right,” she gushed.

Her comment may have been a subtle reference to the fact that Britney was often criticized for being a bad mother when the boys were young.

As for why Britney is sharing photos of her sons now, she revealed that she had been waiting for their permission.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” the singer explained. “I went out of my way to make this cool edit [of this photo] and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it. Now I don’t feel left out anymore.”

While she’s stoked that she can finally start sharing photos of her boys, Britney joked that “cool moms” don’t celebrate that fact — “I’ll just read a book instead,” she cracked.

By Megan Stone

